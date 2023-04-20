 
Showbiz
Thursday Apr 20 2023
SRK, Aryan, Vicky, and Katrina Pay Condolences and Offer Support to Aditya Chopra's Family Post Pamela Chopra's Demise

Thursday Apr 20, 2023

SRK, Aryan, Vicky, Katrina Extend Condolences to Aditya Chopra's Family at Late Pamela Chopra's Mumbai Residence

The Indian film industry has come together to pay their condolences and support to the Chopra family after the passing of Pamela Chopra, the wife of veteran filmmaker Aditya Chopra. Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Katrina Kaif were among the celebrities who visited Aditya Chopra's home to offer their condolences and support during this difficult time.

Pamela Chopra, who was the wife of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, passed away on 10th April due to a sudden illness. Her passing has left the film fraternity in shock and mourning, with many stars taking to social media to pay their respects and share memories of the iconic personality.

Shah Rukh Khan, who has had a long-standing association with the Chopra family and has worked with Yash Chopra in several films, was seen visiting Aditya Chopra's home with his son Aryan Khan. The father-son duo was seen comforting the grieving family and offering their support during this difficult time.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who are close friends of the Chopra family, were also seen visiting the family and offering their condolences. The actors were seen spending time with the family and offering their support during this tough time.

The Bollywood fraternity has always come together in times of crisis and this was no exception. The industry came out in full force to offer their condolences and support to the Chopra family during this difficult time.

The passing of Pamela Chopra is a great loss to the Indian film industry, with her contributions to the world of cinema and her philanthropic endeavors being remembered and celebrated by all those who knew her.

