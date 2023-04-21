 
menu menu menu
Royals
time Friday Apr 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s brother says he would rather have Harry Kane at Coronation

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 21, 2023

file footaage

Prince Harry’s stepbrother Tom Parker Bowles would rather have England football captain Harry Kane at his mom Camilla and stepdad King Charles’ historic Coronation.

Parker Bowles, Harry’s step brother through Charles’ marriage to his mother Queen Camilla, shared his thoughts about his mother and stepfather’s upcoming coronation in a recent podcast appearance with royal experts Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel.

When asked on the News Agents podcast whether there was ‘panic’ around Prince Harry’s delayed reply to the invite, Parker Bowles said: “Nothing to do with me at all.”

He then went on to poke fun, saying that he would rather have Harry Kane, the captain of the English football team, to attend the Coronation.

“Though I did ask if Harry Kane was going as Captain of England... My mother didn't know... I don't know if he's coming. But I haven't seen the list,” Parker Bowles quipped.

He then added in jest: “But we, my son and I, are very concerned that we should have the Captain of England coming to the Coronation. But that's just us.”

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry’s attendance at the Coronation was confirmed just last week, much later than the RSVP deadline for the landmark ceremony, and while Harry will be present, his wife Meghan Markle will remain in the US. 

More From Royals:

Prince William, Kate, King Charles become victims of Elon Musk's purge of blue checks

Prince William, Kate, King Charles become victims of Elon Musk's purge of blue checks

Journalist, who just lost her job, accused of backing a plan to kidnap Kate Middleton

Journalist, who just lost her job, accused of backing a plan to kidnap Kate Middleton

King Charles, Camilla’s son defends ‘Not My King’ protests video

King Charles, Camilla’s son defends ‘Not My King’ protests
Here’s all we know about Meghan Markle’s birthday plans for Archie

Here’s all we know about Meghan Markle’s birthday plans for Archie
Prince William, Kate Middleton make first outing since Harry's coronation announcement

Prince William, Kate Middleton make first outing since Harry's coronation announcement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry left heartbroken by King Charles?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry left heartbroken by King Charles?
Sarah Ferguson says Prince Andrew needs to 'rebuild' his life out of spotlight

Sarah Ferguson says Prince Andrew needs to 'rebuild' his life out of spotlight
Prince Harry’s visit to the UK ‘backfiring’: report video

Prince Harry’s visit to the UK ‘backfiring’: report
Prince Harry’s main selling point ‘under threat’ video

Prince Harry’s main selling point ‘under threat’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘doubled down on beef’: ‘Don’t deserve kindness’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘doubled down on beef’: ‘Don’t deserve kindness’
Camilla’s son hits back at Prince Harry’s claims about her marrying for Crown video

Camilla’s son hits back at Prince Harry’s claims about her marrying for Crown
Queen Camilla’s son trashes ‘awful’ Coronation menu video

Queen Camilla’s son trashes ‘awful’ Coronation menu