Prince Harry’s brother says he would rather have Harry Kane at Coronation

file footaage

Prince Harry’s stepbrother Tom Parker Bowles would rather have England football captain Harry Kane at his mom Camilla and stepdad King Charles’ historic Coronation.



Parker Bowles, Harry’s step brother through Charles’ marriage to his mother Queen Camilla, shared his thoughts about his mother and stepfather’s upcoming coronation in a recent podcast appearance with royal experts Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel.

When asked on the News Agents podcast whether there was ‘panic’ around Prince Harry’s delayed reply to the invite, Parker Bowles said: “Nothing to do with me at all.”

He then went on to poke fun, saying that he would rather have Harry Kane, the captain of the English football team, to attend the Coronation.

“Though I did ask if Harry Kane was going as Captain of England... My mother didn't know... I don't know if he's coming. But I haven't seen the list,” Parker Bowles quipped.

He then added in jest: “But we, my son and I, are very concerned that we should have the Captain of England coming to the Coronation. But that's just us.”

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry’s attendance at the Coronation was confirmed just last week, much later than the RSVP deadline for the landmark ceremony, and while Harry will be present, his wife Meghan Markle will remain in the US.