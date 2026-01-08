Why Princess Anne remains the royal family's ultimate grafter

Princess Anne may have lost her crown but she’s still the hardest-working underdog in the royal family.

This year’s tally of official duties shows that the late Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter was bested in the unofficial “hardest-working royal” competition by none other than her older brother,

King Charles though she still put in another marathon year of service.

For years, Princess Anne has been the gold standard of royal work ethic, racking up hundreds of engagements and quietly outpacing her relatives (she even topped the list in both 2023 and 2024).

But in 2025, the 77-year-old monarch logged 532 official engagements, narrowly outstripping Anne’s 478 a tally that still puts her far ahead of most of the family.

Even as the boss, Charles only just nudged past his little sister in the annual hustle.

Behind them, the hardworking Duke of Edinburgh clocked in third with 313 engagements, while his wife, the Duchess of Edinburgh, completed 235 outpacing many other working royals but not quite matching Anne’s pace.

Royal fans have been quick to heap praise on Princess Anne despite the close loss, dubbing her a “trooper” and “national treasure” for her steadfast dedication.

In fact, her 2025 total represents a healthy increase on her 2024 figure, a testament to her enduring commitment even as the royal spotlight shifts.

For comparison, younger royals like Prince William and Princess Kate logged far fewer official duties, reflecting both personal health leaves and generational shifts in royal roles.