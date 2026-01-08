Princess Kate reveals Prince William's devotion during her cancer treatment

The future queen is approaching the one-year anniversary of her cancer remission announcement

Princess Kate is appreciating her biggest supporter as she approaches the one-year anniversary of her cancer remission announcement.

The Princess of Wales offered rare insight into Prince William’s endless support and devotion to her during their joint visit to Charing Cross Hospital on Thursday, January 8 — the couple’s first royal engagement of 2026.

While speaking with a volunteer who supports chemotherapy patients, the future king and queen listened as she explained how loved ones often stay by patients’ sides for hours.

“People will sit there for hours,” the volunteer said. Kate responded simply with “I know,” before placing her hand on William’s shoulder and adding, “we know,” according to Hello! magazine. It was a subtle acknowledgment of the time her husband spent supporting her during treatment throughout 2024.

The Princess, who turns 44 on Friday, and William met with volunteers from Imperial Health Charity and surprised healthcare workers during a tea break, discussing the challenges of the winter virus season. They later joined a roundtable with NHS charity leaders to discuss the importance of charitable support within the health service.

William and Kate have served as joint patrons of NHS Charities Together since 2020, a role they assumed during the Covid pandemic.