Royals
Friday Apr 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle has started smoking?

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 21, 2023

Meghan Markle has started smoking?

Some royal fans are claiming that Meghan Markle has taken up smoking after a clip of her Netflix documentary surfaced online.

Some of them said they saw a puff of smoke waft up from her hand in the opening scene of Meghan and Harry's documentary.

The claims seem to be incorrect as the scene did not show any sign of smoke in the video.

One user slowed the video and shared it on Twitter to corroborate her claim but no smoke can be seen in the slow version of the clip either.

Most of the people, who made the claim are the Duchess's opponents, did not care to explain why would she smoke in her Netflix documentary which was aimed at sharing their story and supposed to make them emerge as a good couple.

In the video, the Duchess of Sussex breaks down in tears as she says: "I just really want to get to the other side of all this. I don't really know what to say anymore.

"Unfortunately, in us standing for something, they are destroying us."

