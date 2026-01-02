King Charles mourns tragic turn of Alpine New Year Celebrations

King Charles has sent a heartfelt message of condolence to the President of Switzerland after a devastating fire at a New Year’s Eve party in the Alpine resort of Crans‑Montana, where celebrations turned to chaos and tragedy.

Around 40 people are now believed to have died, with 115 others wounded in one of the worst blazes to hit the country in decades.

Describing the catastrophe as “utterly heartbreaking,” the King said he and Queen Camilla were “appalled” to learn of an accident that transformed what should have been a night of joy into a sorrowful start to 2026.

He expressed deep sympathy for the victims and the first responders who raced to save lives amid the chaos.

A spokesperson for the UK Foreign Office echoed the King’s sentiments, highlighting the ongoing support for British nationals in the region.

“Our thoughts are with all those injured and killed in this terrible tragedy, and we pay tribute to the Swiss emergency services leading the response,” the spokesperson said.

The fire broke out shortly after 1:30 a.m. at the crowded Le Constellation bar, a popular venue tucked into the Swiss ski town’s nightlife scene, where revellers had gathered to ring in the new year.

Emergency crews from across the region, including ambulances, helicopters and disaster units, worked through freezing temperatures to evacuate and treat victims.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin, who assumed office on the same day of the tragedy, described the incident as “one of the worst tragedies our country has experienced.”