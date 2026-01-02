King Charles drops bombshell warning amid Meghan's biopic plan

King Charles has tried to reveal the bitter truth in his emotional warning about humanity's future.

In his forthcoming Amazon Prime documentary, the 77-year-old urged the people to respect the planet since "it's unlikely there is anywhere else" for us to live.

The monarch is seen laughing wile acknowledging that it had been "an uphill struggle".

The monarch's warning comes amid reports that Meghan Markle is desperate to make a biopic about how the royals were awful.

Reacting to reports about Meghan's biopic, royal commentator Angela Levin claims: "If Harry is in it, , there is no chance of him getting back to his family. If he's not, she will sat the same about him. Sounds like one of her threats. Like her memoir."

However, in the documentary - "Finding Harmony: A King's Vision" - which arrives on the streaming platform on February 6, features narration by Kate Winslet and explores the monarch's longstanding commitment to environmental causes.

It unveils a fresh generation to the King's philosophy, centred on achieving balance between people and the natural world.

In the two-minute preview, the King is spotted viewing archive footage of himself addressing the World Economic Forum on efforts to "restore harmony between humanity, nature and the environment."

Emphasising humanity's intrinsic connection to the environment, the monarch states: "We are nature ourselves. We are a part of it, not apart from it."

Saying yes to the monarch's vision and mission, some interviewees claim that critics have spent half a century attempting to dissuade him from his stance, others maintain "he was there at the beginning, saying the truth, and ultimately the world has seen that he is right."

Dame Amelia Fawcett, chairman of the Royal Botanic Gardens Kew trustees, describes him as "the still point in the turning world when it comes to nature."