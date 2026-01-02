King Charles makes bold decision amid warning: Announcement leaves fans on edge

King Charles made bold decision to protect his people after multiple warnings.

The monarch, 77, closed Balmoral Castle doors on visitors due to adverse weather conditions.

The temporary closure was announced on social media after an amber weather warning was put in place by the Met Office for Aberdeenshire.

The castle will also remain closed on Saturday, with aims to reopen on Sunday should the cold weather subside.

The message on social media read: “Balmoral is closed to the public today (Friday 2nd January) due to adverse winter weather conditions and an active weather warning.

The King is believed to still be enjoying the festive period at Sandringham in Norfolk, avoiding the extreme weather conditions that are occurring in Scotland.

The Met Office notice states: “Heavy snow showers will become more frequent and may merge to give longer spells of snow at times.

“The area and period covered by this warning are when the heaviest and most disruptive snow is thought most likely during the current cold spell, with existing yellow warnings covering a wider area and a longer period.”

Earlier the king took time away from his festive celebrations to make a statement from his Sandringham Estate on Thursday as he offered a message of support to families of those affected in a deadly ski resort fire that has left around 40 people dead, with many more injured.



