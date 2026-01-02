Princess Anne beaming with joy as wedding bells will soon ring in her family

King Charles' only sister Princess Anne might be preparing for a big celebration as her son Peter Phillips doesn't seem to be waiting to make Harriet Sperling his wife.

Phillips and his wife-to-be Harriet could not keep their eyes off during the first outing of the year.

The two were caught on camera at Cheltenham Racecourse's New Year's Day Racing Meet, leaving fans guessing as their smitten chemistry suggested they will soon get married.

The Princess of Royal would also be excited to see their bond. The latest outing of the pair susggests as the wedding bells will soon ring in the royal family.

They were enjoying the fun-filled moments with Peter's royal family, but they focused on one another. NHS nurse put on a stylish display in a jacket and skirt, attracting attention and cameras to her stunning personality.

Peter and Harriet took in the racing action alongside their respective children. Anne's son shares daughters Savannah, 15, and Isla, 13, with his ex-wife Autumn Kelly, while Harriet is a mum to teenager Georgina from a previous relationship.

The blended family enjoyed the day out with Peter's sister Zara Tindall and her family, husband Mike and their three children Mia, 11, Lena, seven, and Lucas, four.

It is to mention here that the pair announced their engagement news last August, sharing two photos that showed off Harriet's diamond ring.

They have been inseparable, attending high-profile events such as Wimbledon, Prince William's charity polo matches, and the Bahrain Grand Prix. Harriet was also invited to Balmoral last summer.