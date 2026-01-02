 
Geo News

Princess Anne beaming with joy as wedding bells will soon ring in her family

Wedding bells will soon ring in the royal family: Details inside

By
Shehzad Hameed
|

January 02, 2026

Princess Anne beaming with joy as wedding bells will soon ring in her family
Princess Anne beaming with joy as wedding bells will soon ring in her family

King Charles' only sister Princess Anne might be preparing for a big celebration as her son Peter Phillips doesn't seem to be waiting to make Harriet Sperling his wife.

Phillips and his wife-to-be Harriet could not keep their eyes off during the first outing of the year.

The two were caught on camera at Cheltenham Racecourse's New Year's Day Racing Meet, leaving fans guessing as their smitten chemistry suggested they will soon get married.

The Princess of Royal would also be excited to see their bond. The latest outing of the pair susggests as the wedding bells will soon ring in the royal family.

Princess Anne beaming with joy as wedding bells will soon ring in her family

They were enjoying the fun-filled moments with Peter's royal family, but they focused on one another. NHS nurse put on a stylish display in a jacket and skirt, attracting attention and cameras to her stunning personality. 

Princess Anne beaming with joy as wedding bells will soon ring in her family

Peter and Harriet took in the racing action alongside their respective children. Anne's son shares daughters Savannah, 15, and Isla, 13, with his ex-wife Autumn Kelly, while Harriet is a mum to teenager Georgina from a previous relationship.

The blended family enjoyed the day out with Peter's sister Zara Tindall and her family,  husband Mike and their three children Mia, 11, Lena, seven, and Lucas, four.

It is to mention here that the pair announced their engagement news last August, sharing two photos that showed off Harriet's diamond ring.

They have been inseparable, attending high-profile events such as Wimbledon, Prince William's charity polo matches, and the Bahrain Grand Prix. Harriet was also invited to Balmoral last summer.

More From Royals

Prince Harry gets King Charles nod, William's concerns stall reunion
Prince Harry gets King Charles nod, William's concerns stall reunion
Meghan Markle signals fresh start with Prince Harry in New Year collage
Meghan Markle signals fresh start with Prince Harry in New Year collage
King Charles speaks out after New Year celebration turns fatal
King Charles speaks out after New Year celebration turns fatal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drop interesting update on Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drop interesting update on Archie, Lilibet
Prince George's latest walk sparks wild predictions about his future hight
Prince George's latest walk sparks wild predictions about his future hight
Zara and Mike Tindall make the most of New Year's Day
Zara and Mike Tindall make the most of New Year's Day