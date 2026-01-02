Zara Tindall, Mike's son launches epic challenge to William, Kate's child Louis

A young member of the royal family emerges to launch a competition for his famous cousin during a public engagement on January 1.

Four-year-old Lucas, Zara and Mike Tindall's youngest son, bore a striking resemblance to his cousin Prince Louis during a fun-filled trip to the Cheltenham New Year's Day races in Gloucestershire on Friday.

He entertained royal fans as he swung from the railings in the royal box and showed off his playful personality, attracting massive attention from the crowd.

Princess Anne's grandkid's funny moments reminded fans of his second cousin Prince Louis. William and Kate's seven-year-old son is favoured by fans for his entertaining faces and reactions during royal engagements and other big state events.

Dressed in a dark green shirt, black trousers and brown suede boots, Lucas stuck out his tongue and showed off his personality at the event, drawing the attention of his mother, Zara, 44, who leaned down to have a word with her son as he dangled from a metal bar on the balcony.

Whatever, the young royal has launched a challenge to Louis, whose cheeky, silly antics have caused him to become one of the most beloved members of the royal family, with people keeping a keen eye on him during engagements to see what he will do next.