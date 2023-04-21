Taylor Swift spends time with Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively after break up

File Footage

Newly single Taylor Swift spent quality time with old pals during her first outing since the pop icon's break up with ex boyfriend Joe Alwyn.



The Lavender Haze singer was spotted heading to dinner in NYC with her pals Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively on a night off from her ongoing Eras Tour.

Reynolds, Lively and Swift headed to Casa Cipriani in downtown Manhattan on Wednesday, this outing comes a few days after the Midnights hitmaker's shocking split with long time beau Alwyn.

The pop icon stunned in a green off-shoulder top, which she styled with a brown bag.

Swift finished her look with a gold necklace and matching hoop earrings, and opted for her tresses to be tied into a low bun.

The Gossip Girl actress and the Deadpool actor, were also spotted hopping together into the same white car, as the group headed to dinner at the celebrity hotspot.

Earlier this week, Swift subtly reassured fans on how she was doing in the wake of her breakup with the Conversations with Friends actor.

During her concert in Tampa on Saturday, she spotted a fan holding up a placard from her You Belong With Me video that read, “You OK?”

While performing Delicate, Swift, 33, responded with a firm thumbs-up gesture.