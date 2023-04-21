 
Marvel star Brie Larson hosts a bizarre cooking show in Apple's 'Lessons in Chemistry'

Marvel star Brie Larson is the host of a peculiar cooking show ‘Supper at six’ in Apple’s new series Lessons in Chemistry.

Apple TV+ made public the first teaser for its upcoming drama series “Lessons in Chemistry,” starring and executive produced by Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Room).

The series is adapted from the bestselling, debut novel from author, science editor and copywriter Bonnie Garmus. Lessons in Chemistry will make its worldwide premiere this fall.

The show follows Elizabeth Zott, played by Larson, who is a scientist in the early 1950s but faces discrimination in a male-dominated society. After being fired from her lab, she becomes a TV cooking show host and uses the platform to educate housewives and men about science.

“Welcome viewers. My name is Elizabeth Zott and this is Supper at Six,” Larson says as the host of a cooking show.

The series also stars Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Kevin Sussman, Patrick Walker and Thomas Mann.

Lee Eisenberg serves as director of Lessons in Chemistry. The series is produced by Aggregate Films and executive produced by Academy Award-nominee Susannah Grant together with Brie Larson.

From for Aggregate Films, Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan are executive producibg while Natalie Sandy executive produces through Piece of Work Entertainment in conjunction with Eisenberg. 

