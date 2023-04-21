 
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate '16 years of togetherness'

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married in 2007
It's been 16 years to the marriage of the most adorable couple of Bollywood Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai; the duo celebrate their anniversay by dropping a romantic selfie.

The Dasvi actor shared a picture of him and wife Aishwarya. The can be seen posing for a selfie together wearing matching white clothes. The couple flaunted their smiles in the picture.

In the cpation, Abhishek just simply wrote" 16" followed by a evil eye emoticon. On the other hand, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor also posted the same picture alongwith a caption that read: "Sweet 16".

The duo's anniversary post immediately got viral on the internet. Many fans and celebrities rushed towards the comment section to shower love and blessings over the poer couple.

For instance, Tusshar Kapoor wrote: "Happy anniversary", Fardeen Khan commented: "Congratulations..", Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote: "Love love love.." and Riteish Deshmuskh commented: "Happy happy - Vahini and Bhau."

Moreover, actors Athiya Shetty, Kunal Kapoor and Sonu Sood also wished the happy couple.

Bachchan and Rai tied the knot on April 20, 2007. The couple have also starred together in numerous films like Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho, Raavan and many more.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will be next seen in film Ghoomar directed by R Balki. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai is set to feature in Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2, reports Pinkvilla. 

