Timothée Chalamet crashes into camera on sets in New York City

Timothée Chalamet went for a way-too-close-up in the camera while filming for a Martin Scorsese commercial in New York City on Wednesday.

Chalamet, who is making headlines for his rumored romance with Kylie Jenner, was captured slamming into a camera while shooting for a Chanel Bleu fragrance commercial.

The Call Me By Your Name actor, 27, was seen walking out of a building alongside Stephanie Kurtzuba, 51 when he had an unfortunate collision with a camera.

The unfortunate on-set mishap was captured and shared on the internet via a TikTok account @mickmicknyc.



Chalamet kept his cool as he picked up a piece of the camera that had broken off as a result of the impact.

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry,” said Kurtzuba while rubbing his back. “It’s all good,” Chalamet appeared to assure her.

The video garnered reactions on TikTok with fans writing. “That must’ve hurt.” Another claimed, “Played it off but I KNOW HE WAS HURTING.”

“I wanna see it from the camera’s pov,” one curious fan admitted.

The viral clip came amid dating rumors continue to swirl around the billionaire Jenner and the Dune actor.

“It’s not serious but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.