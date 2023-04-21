Scarlett Johansson compliments ex-husband Ryan Scarlett Johansson compliments ex-husband Ryan Reynolds, on Gwyneth Paltrow's podcast

Scarlett Johansson praised her ex-husband Ryan Reynolds during an appearance on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast.

Johansson, who has been married three times, discussed what she's learned from her previous relationships, throwing in a compliment for former husband Ryan Reynolds.

"You've been married two times?" Paltrow, 50, asked.

“Three times”, replied Johansson.

"Oh that's right, because I forgot that you were married to Ryan Reynolds! Goals!" added Paltrow.

"Yes," laughed Johansson. "We weren't married very long, but we were when I first met you, for Iron Man 2 or whatever."

"We love a good Ryan Reynolds in our house," continued Paltrow, to which Johansson replied with a chortle, "He's a good guy."

Johansson was married to the Deadpool star from 2008 till 2011. Johansson’s current husband is Saturday Night Live writer Colin Jost. The pair got married in October 2020 and has a son together.

Paltrow went on to ask about Johansson’s shift towards marriage and long-term relationships, to which Johansson replied:

"It's funny, I knew Colin for a long time, but only kind of through work. And when we first started seeing other, I would never have probably been ready for a relationship like the one that I have with Colin at different times in my life because I wasn't comfortable with setting my own boundaries, and I didn't know what I wanted or needed from somebody else."

She continued, "I think one of the things that I realised is that there are certain fundamental things in your own personality that you need — me, anyway, [that] I needed to share with the other person."

The Marriage Story star added that she had not realised the importance of being with a kind and empathetic person before, but now recognises that it is a fundamental quality that must be present in her partner.