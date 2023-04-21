 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Scarlett Johansson compliments ex-husband Ryan Reynolds, on Gwyneth Paltrow's podcast

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 21, 2023

Scarlett Johansson compliments ex-husband Ryan Scarlett Johansson compliments ex-husband Ryan Reynolds, on Gwyneth Paltrows podcast
Scarlett Johansson compliments ex-husband Ryan Scarlett Johansson compliments ex-husband Ryan Reynolds, on Gwyneth Paltrow's podcast

Scarlett Johansson praised her ex-husband Ryan Reynolds during an appearance on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast.

Johansson, who has been married three times, discussed what she's learned from her previous relationships, throwing in a compliment for former husband Ryan Reynolds.

"You've been married two times?" Paltrow, 50, asked.

“Three times”, replied Johansson.

"Oh that's right, because I forgot that you were married to Ryan Reynolds! Goals!" added Paltrow.

"Yes," laughed Johansson. "We weren't married very long, but we were when I first met you, for Iron Man 2 or whatever."

"We love a good Ryan Reynolds in our house," continued Paltrow, to which Johansson replied with a chortle, "He's a good guy."

Johansson was married to the Deadpool star from 2008 till 2011. Johansson’s current husband is Saturday Night Live writer Colin Jost. The pair got married in October 2020 and has a son together.

Paltrow went on to ask about Johansson’s shift towards marriage and long-term relationships, to which Johansson replied:

"It's funny, I knew Colin for a long time, but only kind of through work. And when we first started seeing other, I would never have probably been ready for a relationship like the one that I have with Colin at different times in my life because I wasn't comfortable with setting my own boundaries, and I didn't know what I wanted or needed from somebody else."

She continued, "I think one of the things that I realised is that there are certain fundamental things in your own personality that you need — me, anyway, [that] I needed to share with the other person."

The Marriage Story star added that she had not realised the importance of being with a kind and empathetic person before, but now recognises that it is a fundamental quality that must be present in her partner.

More From Entertainment:

Ana de Armas compares herself to Tom Cruise, ‘he’s so mind-blowing’

Ana de Armas compares herself to Tom Cruise, ‘he’s so mind-blowing’
Drake Bell’s wife wants to end this relation: Here’s why

Drake Bell’s wife wants to end this relation: Here’s why
Quentin Tarantino to present mystery movie at Cannes 'secret screening'

Quentin Tarantino to present mystery movie at Cannes 'secret screening'
Justin Bieber begged ex Selena Gomez to help wife Hailey after intense backlash video

Justin Bieber begged ex Selena Gomez to help wife Hailey after intense backlash

Timothée Chalamet crashes into camera on sets in New York City

Timothée Chalamet crashes into camera on sets in New York City
Taylor Swift feels 'very optimistic' about her future after Joe Alwyn breakup

Taylor Swift feels 'very optimistic' about her future after Joe Alwyn breakup

Rihanna wows fans with son’s exclusive clothing statement by Fendi

Rihanna wows fans with son’s exclusive clothing statement by Fendi
Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia makes her TikTok debut video

Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia makes her TikTok debut
Marvel star Brie Larson hosts a bizarre cooking show in Apple's 'Lessons in Chemistry' video

Marvel star Brie Larson hosts a bizarre cooking show in Apple's 'Lessons in Chemistry'
Selma Blair opens up about suicide attempts amid health struggles video

Selma Blair opens up about suicide attempts amid health struggles
Alec Baldwin thanks wife Hilaria in emotional message after ‘Rust’ charges dropped

Alec Baldwin thanks wife Hilaria in emotional message after ‘Rust’ charges dropped
Comedian Frank Skinner receives royal honour

Comedian Frank Skinner receives royal honour