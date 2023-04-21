 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 21 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group SHINee’s Taemin gives advice to aspiring idols

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 21, 2023

He instead claimed that aspiring artists should focus on their individual identity
He instead claimed that aspiring artists should focus on their individual identity

K-pop group SHINee’s Taemin gives his advice to those who hope to become idols. The singer was recently discharged from the military and held a live stream to answer fan questions.

He was asked if he has any advice for those who also want to become singers, although he admitted that he wasn’t sure he could give helpful tips. He explained that people don't need to worry about their skills since they receive a lot of training.

“From your dancing, singing skills, attitude on stage, etc. You do a lot of training.”

He instead claimed that aspiring artists should focus on their individual identity: “Working on your skills is the basics, and what comes after that is establishing your own identity, your colour.”

An idol being unique is what attracts fans towards them, he explains. “That’s how the audience finds you and likes you.”

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group Kep1er’s Mashiro discusses their uncertain future

K-pop group Kep1er’s Mashiro discusses their uncertain future
Lizzo compliments K-pop artist Jeongyeon’s solo performance

Lizzo compliments K-pop artist Jeongyeon’s solo performance
James Corden’s show apologizes for stating incorrect Blackpink achievement

James Corden’s show apologizes for stating incorrect Blackpink achievement
BTS’ agency responds to rumours of J-Hope receiving preferential treatment

BTS’ agency responds to rumours of J-Hope receiving preferential treatment
BTS’ Suga comes out with new album ‘D-Day’

BTS’ Suga comes out with new album ‘D-Day’
Zack Snyder claims ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Squid Game’ movies cannot exist

Zack Snyder claims ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Squid Game’ movies cannot exist

Kourtney Kardashian reacts to Shanna Moakler shade regarding her stepchildren

Kourtney Kardashian reacts to Shanna Moakler shade regarding her stepchildren
Mac DeMarco drops new album with 199 songs

Mac DeMarco drops new album with 199 songs

Kim Petras reveals upcoming collaboration with Banks

Kim Petras reveals upcoming collaboration with Banks
Taylor Swift’s ‘Willow’ and ‘Cardigan’ were initially for The National

Taylor Swift’s ‘Willow’ and ‘Cardigan’ were initially for The National
Irina Shayk on how motherhood has changed her outlook on life

Irina Shayk on how motherhood has changed her outlook on life
Selma Blair breaks her silence on hiding MS on Hellboy set: Here’s why

Selma Blair breaks her silence on hiding MS on Hellboy set: Here’s why