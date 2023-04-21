 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Friday Apr 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Genelia D'Souza reveals 'why she took break from acting after marriage'

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 21, 2023

Genelia DSouza and Ritesih Deshmukh tied the knot in 2012
Genelia D'Souza and Ritesih Deshmukh tied the knot in 2012

Genelia D'Souza talks about taking break from acting, says she wanted to prioritze differetly.

While talking about the same in Kareena Kapoor's talk show, Genelia shared: "I had worked so much in all these different industries and we literally had a long distance relationship, even both of us. So I just felt that after marriage, I wanted to prioritize differently, right? And everyone the first thing when I got married said ‘Riteish told you not to work?’ I said no."

Husband Riteish Deshmukh continued: "Everyone was like ‘You are not working because of Riteish? Is it because of family? Because for me, family is me and her. It does not be the extended family. I think in our whole family there could be certain perception because of the political position my father held that, oh, you come from a certain family, but for us, it’s me, Genelia and the kids, extended family. And of course, there is a responsibility towards what the family does, but our decisions are led by us and not by anyone else."

“And also in that, I think there is equal amount of respect that whatever Genelia wants to do, it’s her decision. I will never, ever tell her what to do. And she respects my decisions also. And at the same time, in fact, right now she is back, she’s doing three, four films. I said, you have to in fact, I said that I will make a film in Marathi and you have to do the film."

Tere Naal Love Hogya duo Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh got married in 2012. The couple have two children Riaan and Rahyl, reports News18. 

More From Showbiz:

Priyanka Chopra opens up about 'pay disparity' in Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra opens up about 'pay disparity' in Bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan, Vir Das, Nargis react after Twitter removes 'blue ticks'

Amitabh Bachchan, Vir Das, Nargis react after Twitter removes 'blue ticks'
Fans react to Komal Rizvi's 'surprise'

Fans react to Komal Rizvi's 'surprise'
Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Pamela Chopra on her demise

Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Pamela Chopra on her demise

Komal Rizvi ties the knot in California

Komal Rizvi ties the knot in California
Sanjay Leela Bhansali signs with US agency 'William Morris Endeavor'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali signs with US agency 'William Morris Endeavor'
'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' releases in theatres today: Read first review

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' releases in theatres today: Read first review
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate '16 years of togetherness'

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate '16 years of togetherness'
Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan lose their 'blue ticks' on Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan lose their 'blue ticks' on Twitter
Rapper Honey Singh calls kidnapping accusations as 'false and baseless'

Rapper Honey Singh calls kidnapping accusations as 'false and baseless'
SRK, Aryan, Vicky, and Katrina Pay Condolences and Offer Support to Aditya Chopra's Family Post Pamela Chopra's Demise

SRK, Aryan, Vicky, and Katrina Pay Condolences and Offer Support to Aditya Chopra's Family Post Pamela Chopra's Demise
Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Dealing with Rumors and Gossip

Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Dealing with Rumors and Gossip