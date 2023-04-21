Genelia D'Souza reveals 'why she took break from acting after marriage'

Genelia D'Souza and Ritesih Deshmukh tied the knot in 2012

Genelia D'Souza talks about taking break from acting, says she wanted to prioritze differetly.

While talking about the same in Kareena Kapoor's talk show, Genelia shared: "I had worked so much in all these different industries and we literally had a long distance relationship, even both of us. So I just felt that after marriage, I wanted to prioritize differently, right? And everyone the first thing when I got married said ‘Riteish told you not to work?’ I said no."

Husband Riteish Deshmukh continued: "Everyone was like ‘You are not working because of Riteish? Is it because of family? Because for me, family is me and her. It does not be the extended family. I think in our whole family there could be certain perception because of the political position my father held that, oh, you come from a certain family, but for us, it’s me, Genelia and the kids, extended family. And of course, there is a responsibility towards what the family does, but our decisions are led by us and not by anyone else."

“And also in that, I think there is equal amount of respect that whatever Genelia wants to do, it’s her decision. I will never, ever tell her what to do. And she respects my decisions also. And at the same time, in fact, right now she is back, she’s doing three, four films. I said, you have to in fact, I said that I will make a film in Marathi and you have to do the film."

Tere Naal Love Hogya duo Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh got married in 2012. The couple have two children Riaan and Rahyl, reports News18.