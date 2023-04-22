 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Trainor reveals her struggles with PTSD after giving birth to son Riley

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 22, 2023

Meghan Trainor reveals her struggles with PTSD after giving birth to son Riley
Meghan Trainor reveals her struggles with PTSD after giving birth to son Riley

Meghan Trainor opened up about the scary birth experience she had with her first-born son, Riley, whom she welcomed via cesarean section in 2021 with her husband, Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara, 30.

In her upcoming book Dear Future Mama, the Made You Look hitmaker, 29, shared that when Riley was born, he struggled with breathing issues and spent several days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Now, the singer also revealed that she suffered post-traumatic stress disorder following the birth in an interview with People Magazine, published on Friday, April 21st, 2023,

“Usually when you’re being sewn up for 45 minutes, you’re like, ‘Look at my gorgeous baby. We did it. This is everything.’nBut I was laying there alone,” Trainor told the outlet.

“In the moment, I was so drugged up, I was calling my mom, and she’s crying on the phone, like, ‘Are you okay?’ And I was like, ‘We’re fine.’ And then when I tell people what happened, they’re like, ‘Jesus Christ,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, that was kind of messed up, right?’”

Once Trainor got home with her husband and baby, she realised something was wrong when she began having nightmares and flashbacks to the C-section.

“I couldn’t go to sleep at night. I would be in tears and tell Daryl, ‘I’m still on that table, dude. I’m trapped there. I can’t remind myself I’m in bed and I’m safe at home,’”

She added that she had to “learn how traumatic it was,” after which she reached out to a therapist for help and “worked through it.”

She revealed that the therapist told her the “chemical reactions in [her] brain” seems to be causing this and “we have to open that up and heal that wound.”

Trainor then shared that “Time heals all.”

Now, the All About That Bass singer and Sabara are expecting their second child together, due this summer.

More From Entertainment:

Jamie Foxx is doing ‘OK’ amid his hospitalisation due ‘medical complication’

Jamie Foxx is doing ‘OK’ amid his hospitalisation due ‘medical complication’
'Beef' creator reacts to David Choe's assault story: 'extremely disturbing'

'Beef' creator reacts to David Choe's assault story: 'extremely disturbing'
Ben Affleck thinks Jennifer Lopez wants to change THIS thing about him

Ben Affleck thinks Jennifer Lopez wants to change THIS thing about him
Matthew McConaughey recalls doing 'self marketing' with 'McConaissance'

Matthew McConaughey recalls doing 'self marketing' with 'McConaissance'
Scarlett Johansson is 'done' with MCU says 'that chapter is over'

Scarlett Johansson is 'done' with MCU says 'that chapter is over'
Irina Shayk on criticism at start of her career: 'she'll never be a model'

Irina Shayk on criticism at start of her career: 'she'll never be a model'
Prince Harry, Meghan ‘well settled’ in US but ‘miss’ home in UK video

Prince Harry, Meghan ‘well settled’ in US but ‘miss’ home in UK
Scarlett Johansson reveals secret of her successful marriage to Colin Jost video

Scarlett Johansson reveals secret of her successful marriage to Colin Jost
Taylor Swift fans blast Joe Alwyn’s costar for posting photo of him post breakup video

Taylor Swift fans blast Joe Alwyn’s costar for posting photo of him post breakup
Ed Sheeran faces U.S. copyright trial over Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On'

Ed Sheeran faces U.S. copyright trial over Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On'
'Queen Charlotte': 'Bridgerton' spin-off to start streaming on May 4

'Queen Charlotte': 'Bridgerton' spin-off to start streaming on May 4
New court filing reveals why manslaughter charges dropped against Alec Baldwin

New court filing reveals why manslaughter charges dropped against Alec Baldwin