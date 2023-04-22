Amitabh Bachchan to Shahid Kapoor: Celebrities extend 'Eid' greetings to fans

Hrithik Roshan also wishes 'Eid Mubarak to all beautiful people'

On the auspicious ocassion of Eid-ul-Fitr, celebrities from the Bollywood film industry send eid greetings to their fans.

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn took it to their social media handles to extend eid wishes to Muslims all around the world, reports Indiatoday.

Taking it to his Twitter, Big B wrote: "T 4625 - Eid Mubaarak."

"Eid Mubarak to all you beautiful people", wrote Vikram Vedha actor Hrithik Roshan.



Meanwhile, Akshay wrote: "Sending warm wishes to you and your family on Eid. #EidMubarak everyone."

Ajay Devgn:



Shahid Kapoor:

Alia Bhatt:



