 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 22 2023
By
Web Desk

BTS’ Suga sweeps iTunes Charts with new solo album

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 22, 2023

He also went on to break the record for highest first-day sales from a solo artist
He also went on to break the record for highest first-day sales from a solo artist

K-pop group BTS’ Suga has swept the iTunes Charts all over the world with his solo alum D-Day. The comeback is the third instalment in his successful Agust D series.

His title track Haegeum similarly topped the iTunes charts in around 86 regions after its release, including Germany, The United Kingdom and France. As for D-Day, it has made its way to the top of the charts in around 67 different regions like Australia, the United States and Canada.

He also went on to break the record for highest first-day sales from a solo artist on Hanteo Chart by selling over one million copies within the first day of release.

Along with the album, he came out with his first-ever solo documentary called SUGA: Road To D-Day which gives an inside look at the process of creating his album and follows him as he takes off on a road trip across several cities.

More From Entertainment:

Taeyang’s ‘Vibe’ feat BTS’ Jimin hits 100 million views

Taeyang’s ‘Vibe’ feat BTS’ Jimin hits 100 million views
‘Lilo and Stitch’ live adaptation recasts David

‘Lilo and Stitch’ live adaptation recasts David
Ben Affleck says Jennifer Lopez ‘eats whatever she wants’ and still looks ‘gorgeous’ video

Ben Affleck says Jennifer Lopez ‘eats whatever she wants’ and still looks ‘gorgeous’
Shigeru Miyamoto wants more Nintendo films after ‘The Super Mario Bros Movie’

Shigeru Miyamoto wants more Nintendo films after ‘The Super Mario Bros Movie’
Taylor Swift leans on ‘girl squad’ after her shock split from Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift leans on ‘girl squad’ after her shock split from Joe Alwyn
Ariana Grande leaning on husband Dalton Gomez for support while filming ‘Wicked’

Ariana Grande leaning on husband Dalton Gomez for support while filming ‘Wicked’
Meghan Trainor reveals her struggles with PTSD after giving birth to son Riley

Meghan Trainor reveals her struggles with PTSD after giving birth to son Riley
Jamie Foxx is doing ‘OK’ amid his hospitalisation due ‘medical complication’

Jamie Foxx is doing ‘OK’ amid his hospitalisation due ‘medical complication’
'Beef' creator reacts to David Choe's assault story: 'extremely disturbing'

'Beef' creator reacts to David Choe's assault story: 'extremely disturbing'
Ben Affleck thinks Jennifer Lopez wants to change THIS thing about him

Ben Affleck thinks Jennifer Lopez wants to change THIS thing about him
Matthew McConaughey recalls doing 'self marketing' with 'McConaissance'

Matthew McConaughey recalls doing 'self marketing' with 'McConaissance'
Scarlett Johansson is 'done' with MCU says 'that chapter is over'

Scarlett Johansson is 'done' with MCU says 'that chapter is over'