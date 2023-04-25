Georgina Rodriguez cooks for her family on the weekend, shares pics online

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez turned to her Instagram stories and shared amazing snaps of her cooking for her family over the weekend.

The internet sensation spent her Sunday with her adorable family and treated her fans with the glimpses of her much-important family time.

Rodriguez flaunted the dish she made for her kids over the weekend.

Cristiano and Rodriguez currently reside in the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh. The couple shifted base after the Portuguese footballer’s move to Saudi Pro League (SPL) club Al-Nassr.

Rodriguez recently shared a gorgeous glimpse inside the super luxury yacht she and Cristiano bought for a whopping £5.5million in 2020.

She reflected on purchasing the lavish boat and dropped a bunch of adorable throwback snaps with her family.

The former Gucci sales assistant gushed about the 'magical' summer they had in 2020.

In the caption, Rodriguez wrote, “That summer afternoon when we went to buy our boat And some photos of that magical summer... A beautiful view of the beautiful weather. #2020”