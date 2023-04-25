 
'KKBKKJ' actor Pooja Hedge wishes to do full-fledged film with THIS superstar

Pooja Hedge, who collaborated with Ram Charan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Yentamma, has a special wish for the actor. 

Pooja, in an interview with Indiatoday, revealed that she wishes to do a fullfledge film with Ram. So far, she has only made guest appearances with him in a few films. She is hopeful that her wish fulfills someday.

"Charan and I really need to do a full-fledged film together. We have only made guest appearances together in some films so far. Let’s hope a film with Ram Charan happens soon", added Pooja.

The actress also shared the story of how Charan came on-board for song Yentamma. She added: "It was too much fun! Salman sir and I were shooting Hyderabad for Yentamma and Ram had come by the set. He was saying I want to be part of this song. I don’t know what happened after I left the set. The next day, he was part of the song!"

As per Indiatoday, KKBKKJ star kicktarted her career in the Tamil film industry. "I have been given a lot of love in that industry. My journey started in films because of the Tamil industry. I want to do a lot. Don’t worry, I am working on it. There are some announcements you’ll see this year. Better to have the production announce it", stated the 32-years old actress.

Slowly and gradually Pooja Hedge made her way towards the Bollywood industry and became a part of some big films like Cirkus, Mohenjo Daro and Housefull 4.

