 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 25 2023
By
Web Desk

James Corden reveals guest he never got to book on ‘The Late Late Show’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 25, 2023

James Corden reveals guest he never got to book on ‘The Late Late Show’
James Corden reveals guest he never got to book on ‘The Late Late Show’

As James Corden prepares to say goodbye to CBS' The Late Late Show the comedian revealed the guest he never got to host.

While he got to receive Hollywood bigwigs and made a name for himself with breakout hit Carpool Karaoke, Corden was not a familiar name for US TV audiences.

His team-up with Adele became the biggest viral video of 2016, concurrently boosting his and the The Late Late Show’s popularity.

Now that the TV host is a household name, he shares the one thing he wishes he got to do.

Speaking to Variety Corden divulged he would have loved to record “Carpool Karaoke” with American singer-songwriter Paul Simon, which they were never able to accomplish.

“I think he’s one of the greatest of all time,” Corden said.

“My fondest memories of singing in a car was we’d go on these 15-hour drives to France, because we couldn’t afford to fly. My greatest memories of our family vacations are all of us singing along to ‘Graceland’ in the car. I had this idea of, what if I get my sisters to come out and be in it. My parents could be in it too. I always thought that would have been fun. There’s a few of those.”

More From Entertainment:

BTS’ Suga starts rare discussion on suicide and self-harm in new music video

BTS’ Suga starts rare discussion on suicide and self-harm in new music video
SZA hits 200 million streams on Spotify with her track ‘Low’

SZA hits 200 million streams on Spotify with her track ‘Low’
Gigi Paris, Glen Powell’s girlfriend unfollows Sydney Sweeney after viral video

Gigi Paris, Glen Powell’s girlfriend unfollows Sydney Sweeney after viral video
Bad Bunny issues apology to Harry Styles for 2023 Coachella shade

Bad Bunny issues apology to Harry Styles for 2023 Coachella shade

Elle Fanning confirms she’s going with Karl Lagerfeld-inspired Met Gala look

Elle Fanning confirms she’s going with Karl Lagerfeld-inspired Met Gala look
'House of the Dragon' adds four new members in season 2: Details inside

'House of the Dragon' adds four new members in season 2: Details inside
Nicolas Cage reflects on ‘dark period’ in his life

Nicolas Cage reflects on ‘dark period’ in his life
Adele tearfully reveals how she leaned on James Corden after heartbreaking divorce

Adele tearfully reveals how she leaned on James Corden after heartbreaking divorce
Taylor Swift rumoured to be dating F1 driver Fernando Alonso?

Taylor Swift rumoured to be dating F1 driver Fernando Alonso?
Blake Lively forgets to post THIS gorgeous snap, Salma Hayek offers fun apology

Blake Lively forgets to post THIS gorgeous snap, Salma Hayek offers fun apology
Taylor Swift saw no future with Joe Alwyn: 'She didn't want to be tied down' video

Taylor Swift saw no future with Joe Alwyn: 'She didn't want to be tied down'
Rachel Weisz reacts to daughter's 'Star Wars' obsession

Rachel Weisz reacts to daughter's 'Star Wars' obsession