 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 25 2023
By
Web Desk

SZA hits 200 million streams on Spotify with her track ‘Low’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 25, 2023

The song began its reign following the release of the new remix with rapper Doja Cat
The song began its reign following the release of the new remix with rapper Doja Cat

American artist SZA has crossed 200 million streams with her song Low. It is her 20th song to have achieved this feat.

The singer has been seeing major achievements on other platforms as well, earning her first-ever No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with Kill Bill. She jumped from No. 4 to the top spot, previously spending eight weeks at No. 2.

The song began its reign following the release of the new remix with rapper Doja Cat. The pair have worked together previously on the song Kiss Me More which went on to win a Grammy for best pop duo/group performance. SZA originally released Kill Bill in 2022 and has seen huge success ever since.

For other artists on the chart, Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj debuted at No. 4 with the remix for the former’s track Princess Diana.

This marks the second top-ten ranking for Ice Spice and the 22nd for Nicki. 

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Paris, Glen Powell’s girlfriend unfollows Sydney Sweeney after viral video

Gigi Paris, Glen Powell’s girlfriend unfollows Sydney Sweeney after viral video
Bad Bunny issues apology to Harry Styles for 2023 Coachella shade

Bad Bunny issues apology to Harry Styles for 2023 Coachella shade

Elle Fanning confirms she’s going with Karl Lagerfeld-inspired Met Gala look

Elle Fanning confirms she’s going with Karl Lagerfeld-inspired Met Gala look
'House of the Dragon' adds four new members in season 2: Details inside

'House of the Dragon' adds four new members in season 2: Details inside
Nicolas Cage reflects on ‘dark period’ in his life

Nicolas Cage reflects on ‘dark period’ in his life
Adele tearfully reveals how she leaned on James Corden after heartbreaking divorce

Adele tearfully reveals how she leaned on James Corden after heartbreaking divorce
Taylor Swift rumoured to be dating F1 driver Fernando Alonso?

Taylor Swift rumoured to be dating F1 driver Fernando Alonso?
James Corden reveals guest he never got to book on ‘The Late Late Show’

James Corden reveals guest he never got to book on ‘The Late Late Show’
Blake Lively forgets to post THIS gorgeous snap, Salma Hayek offers fun apology

Blake Lively forgets to post THIS gorgeous snap, Salma Hayek offers fun apology
Taylor Swift saw no future with Joe Alwyn: 'She didn't want to be tied down' video

Taylor Swift saw no future with Joe Alwyn: 'She didn't want to be tied down'
Rachel Weisz reacts to daughter's 'Star Wars' obsession

Rachel Weisz reacts to daughter's 'Star Wars' obsession
Toni Collette gushes over Nicholas Hoult maternal bond

Toni Collette gushes over Nicholas Hoult maternal bond