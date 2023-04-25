Joshua Jackson on Jodie Turner-Smith's 'Star Wars' role: 'she's not a Jedi'

Joshua Jackson spilled details of wife Jodie Turner-Smith's role in Star Wars film at the premiere of his limited series Fatal Attraction.

The actor exclusively told ET and dished on wife Jodie Turner-Smith's upcoming role in the Star Wars saga.

"I can't reveal exactly what she is. She is not a Jedi," Jackson teased. "But you're in the wheelhouse."

It can be assumed that the upcoming role of Turner Smith will be of "cool" parent in the house, with Jackson revealing that their daughter, Janie, 3, is already all about mom.

"Well, I already know mom's going to be cooler than me anyhow in the long run. So, I'm reconciled to that," Jackson said of the three-year-old.

"But yeah, there will come a time where she sees her mom doing some very cool stuff on camera and she'll be like, 'Daddy, why are you always doing the angry people and mommy is so cool?'"

Jackson's role in Fatal Attraction is a combination of romance, anger, love and fun.

The story told in two different timelines, follows Jackson as Daniel in present times who tries to reconnect with his family and prove his innocence after serving 15 years in prison for the murder of Alex.

And the story of Jackson's Dan Gallagher set in 2008, as a man whose life and marriage to Beth played by Amana Peet, is upended by an affair he has with Alex Forrest played Lizzy Caplan.

While talking about the reason to choose the role, the Dawson's Creek alum revealed that conversations with the show's writer, Alex Cunningham pushed him to agree to the modern reimagining of the 1987 movie.

"Before it even got to the script, I mean, I think I had the reaction that everybody would have when you think about it like, 'Well, why are you going to do this?' Because the movie, even though it's very much a movie of its time, it's still an excellent film," Jackson said.

"And so, it was really the conversations that I started having with Alex Cunningham, about why she wanted to tell the story of Fatal Attraction, and what the opportunity was when you have eight hours instead of two hours to tell the story."

He continued, "And to really delve into that iconic, Alex Cunningham character, and also to expand Dan's world and get into his family life, and what the repercussions of this event are. So, the opportunity to bring it into 2023 was pretty exciting. And then the script was excellent. I was in."

Fatal Attraction will be premiered on April 30 on Paramount+.