Wednesday Apr 26, 2023
Katy Perry hopes to ‘bring light and love’ to King Charles’ Coronation concert

Katy Perry is set to headline the Coronation concert on Sunday, May 7th, 2023, along with Lionel Richie, one day after King Charles and Queen Camilla are crowned at Westminster Abbey.

During an interview with Access Hollywood, the American Idol judge said she is “so grateful” for the opportunity.

“I’m just so grateful to be asked for these moments and that I have the songs to I think support them,” Perry said of her much-anticipated show. “It’s all about the songs at the end of the day.”

The Grammy-winning artist also added that she is an ambassador for one of the royal foundations, The British Asian Trust.

“It’s natural because it’s a foundation that helps in child trafficking which is massive and horrible, the Firework singer shared.

“I’m also an ambassador for UNICEF, so both of those things really are my core values and as a mother, I know first-hand what’s most important — which are these innocent children.”

She continued, “I’m going there to represent myself as an ambassador and just to bring the light and the love. That’s all I ever want to bring.”

On Friday, April 14th, 2023, the BBC announced the roster of performers gracing the stage at the Coronation Concert. Along with the Dark Horse crooner, the outlet listed: Lionel Richie and Andrea Bocelli as the highlight. The lineup also included the British pop band Take That, along with U.K. talent Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench.

The outlet shared in a statement that the Coronation “will celebrate a new chapter in the nation’s history, with themes of love, respect and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities and the Commonwealth.”

