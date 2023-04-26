 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

COAS, Chinese commander reiterate need for maintaining peace, stability in region

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 26, 2023

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir in a meeting with Chinas PLA commander. — ISPR
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir in a meeting with China's PLA commander. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and the commander of the Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) have reiterated the need for maintaining peace and stability in the region, said the Pakistan military’s media wing in a statement.

As per the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS Asim Munir on the first day of his visit to China visited the PLA Army Headquarters. The army chief is currently in China on a four-day visit.

On his arrival, the COAS was presented with the guard of honour and later he reviewed the smartly turned-out contingent.

General Asim Munir discussed the "regional security situation" in his detailed meeting with the PLA commander. Both officials also reiterated enhancing military-to-military cooperation, the ISPR said.

Later, the army chief also witnessed a demonstration of the operational capabilities of the PLA troops. 

Gen Munir praised the high standards of training and the professionalism displayed by the soldiers.

The ISPR said that the army chief will hold further meetings with military leaders in China to enhance the long-standing relations between the two militaries.

More From Pakistan:

Truck driver involved in Thatta accident arrested: police

Truck driver involved in Thatta accident arrested: police
WATCH: Bride's cousin pulls off joota chupai ritual in Money Heist style video

WATCH: Bride's cousin pulls off joota chupai ritual in Money Heist style

Khawaja Asif to attend SCO defence ministers’ moot in India virtually: report

Khawaja Asif to attend SCO defence ministers’ moot in India virtually: report
As SC deadline nears, PM convenes allies’ meeting today on talks with PTI

As SC deadline nears, PM convenes allies’ meeting today on talks with PTI
Differences rear their head in MQM-P over census reservations

Differences rear their head in MQM-P over census reservations

Accident claims lives of 9 Karachi picnickers on way to Kenjhar Lake

Accident claims lives of 9 Karachi picnickers on way to Kenjhar Lake
Hajj 2023: Pakistani pilgrims to be provided accommodation near Masjid-e-Nabawi, says minister

Hajj 2023: Pakistani pilgrims to be provided accommodation near Masjid-e-Nabawi, says minister
Imran Khan sees PTI in power next year

Imran Khan sees PTI in power next year

Swat blast: Inquiry report rules out terror attack

Swat blast: Inquiry report rules out terror attack
Pervaiz Rashid calls for legal action against ex-CJP Saqib Nisar after audio leak

Pervaiz Rashid calls for legal action against ex-CJP Saqib Nisar after audio leak
Oxford Scholarship launched for deserving students from Pakistan

Oxford Scholarship launched for deserving students from Pakistan
Imran Khan’s security chief Ghumman not a money-launderer: brother-in-law

Imran Khan’s security chief Ghumman not a money-launderer: brother-in-law