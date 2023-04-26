COAS, Chinese commander reiterate need for maintaining peace, stability in region

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir in a meeting with China's PLA commander. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and the commander of the Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) have reiterated the need for maintaining peace and stability in the region, said the Pakistan military’s media wing in a statement.

As per the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS Asim Munir on the first day of his visit to China visited the PLA Army Headquarters. The army chief is currently in China on a four-day visit.



On his arrival, the COAS was presented with the guard of honour and later he reviewed the smartly turned-out contingent.

General Asim Munir discussed the "regional security situation" in his detailed meeting with the PLA commander. Both officials also reiterated enhancing military-to-military cooperation, the ISPR said.

Later, the army chief also witnessed a demonstration of the operational capabilities of the PLA troops.

Gen Munir praised the high standards of training and the professionalism displayed by the soldiers.

The ISPR said that the army chief will hold further meetings with military leaders in China to enhance the long-standing relations between the two militaries.