Prince Harry wants to spend ‘quality time’ with Royal Family?

Prince Harry reportedly wants to spend ‘quality time’ with his family in the UK during Coronation

Prince Harry reportedly wants to spend ‘quality time’ with his family in the UK, and was especially ‘desperate’ to attend King Charles’ coronation, as per sources quoted by The Sun.

Harry’s attendance at the coronation was confirmed earlier this month by Buckingham Palace, and according to sources, the decision was made because he was ‘desperate’ to attend the event to show his support for Charles.

“Harry was desperate to come back for the coronation and spend quality time with his family,” a source was quoted saying.

Insiders also claimed that Prince Harry was so eager to fix his rift in order to be able to attend the Coronation that he made multiple calls to King Charles, with the monarch only getting enough time in his busy schedule to attend to his call once.

Prince Harry is set to fly into the UK on May 6, in what is being touted to be a ‘touch-and-go’ visit. He is expected to attend the crowning ceremony and then fly back to the US to celebrate his son Archie’s fourth birthday with wife Meghan Markle at their Montecito mansion.