Rani Mukerji Turns Into a Model for Masaba Gupta, Poses in Pantsuit and Striking Glasses flawlessly

Rani Mukerji Turns Model for Masaba Gupta, Poses in Pantsuit and Striking Glasses with Confidence

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji has once again set the internet ablaze with her latest photoshoot for fashion designer Masaba Gupta. In the pictures, Rani can be seen donning a stylish pantsuit and a pair of striking glasses, exuding confidence and elegance as she poses for the camera.

The photoshoot has been garnering a lot of attention on social media, with fans and fashion enthusiasts praising Rani's stunning transformation into a model and her impeccable sense of style.



Masaba Gupta, known for her bold and unconventional designs, shared the pictures on her Instagram handle, expressing her admiration for Rani and thanking her for being a part of her latest collection. She also praised Rani's versatility and described her as a timeless beauty.

Rani Mukerji, who has been known for her impressive acting skills, has also been appreciated for her fashion choices on several occasions.