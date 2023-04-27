Prince Harry spills Palace has 'secret agreement' to protect Queen Camilla

Prince Harry claims newspapers had an 'agreement' with Palace to retain the image of Queen Consort Camilla.

In a confession, the Duke of Sussex admits there was a "secret agreement" the institution made with Rupert Murdoch’s newspaper group of “a specific long-term strategy to keep the media (including NGN) onside".

The Palace primarily worked hard to get Camilla and King Charles "accepted by the British public."

Harry further reveals the agreement stated "there would be no actions until the end of the litigation."