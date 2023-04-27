Karachi weather update: Will city receive rain today?

Women on their way at a road during heavy rain in Faisalabad on March 24, 2023. — Online

Karachi is expected to receive light rainfall today (April 27), according to the latest weather advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).



Meanwhile, the temperature of the city would stay between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius with humidity reaching up to 70%.

It further added that the speed of winds blowing from the southwest is 12km per hour at the moment.

The hot and dry weather will persist in Sindh, including Karachi, till April 27, during which the mercury is likely to shoot up to 40 degrees Celsius to 42°C degrees.

However, Jawad Memon, the weather expert, earlier predicted a powerful rain-producing system likely to affect Karachi.

He added that most parts of the country are likely to witness clear skies and dry weather during the next few days. "That is why the plains of Sindh and Punjab will be under the grip of hot weather with as much as 40-44°C."

He further said that the intensity of the weather will reduce after a few days as the rain-producing system could form in the coastal areas on April 27 or 28, which may remain active till May 6 or 7.

“A westerly wave is likely to enter in the country from April 26 (evening/night) and likely to spread in central and southern parts of the country and may persist till first week of May,” the Met Office said in a statement issued a day earlier.

Meanwhile, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said that unstable weather systems and sporadic urban flooding could be expected from Kashmir to Karachi in the upcoming days.

“A special advisory for Balochistan and coastal areas has also been issued. The fisherfolk community needs to be alerted to the possibility of choppy seas and extreme weather, especially off Ormara, Pasni, and Gwadar,” she tweeted.

The climate change minister advised provinces to take precautionary measures, including cleaning storm drains, electricity pole stability and road access in the event of local flooding. “Especially where repair works from the 2022 floods are still ongoing,” she said.

Rehman warned that heavy rains may cause flash floods in Mansehra, Abbottabad, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from May 1 to May 4.