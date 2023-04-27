 
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
Prince Harry believes King Charles ‘overruled’ frail, ailing mother

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

Prince Harry has been put on blast for painting the late Queen as a ‘hapless bystander’ controlled by her son, and next in line to the throne.

Royal commentator Dan Wootton made these admissions and claims.

According to GB News, he made the admissions and claimed, “Once again, he paints his granny the Queen as some sort of hapless bystander who was overruled by her courtiers and Charles, moaning...”

“And he reveals, without permission, details of a private big money settlement of one millions pounds, according to the Daily Telegraph, between NGN and Prince William, without also revealing that the large sum is believed to have been donated to charity and the fact that without Wills the whole phone hacking scandal may never have been revealed in the first place.”

