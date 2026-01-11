 
Kensington Palace adds new team member as William braces for fresh crisis

Prince William prepares for new major changes in royal family as Harry announcement nears

January 11, 2026

Prince William seems to be bracing himself for the upcoming changes that are set to take place in the royal family as Prince Harry’s return to the royal fold appears to be imminent.

The Prince of Wales has recruited a “bulletproof” crisis manager for his team to be prepared for any tough times that he would have to face in coming months.

A former communications secretary to King Charles and Queen Camilla, who is now the CEO of Edelman, Julian Payne, sang praises for Liza Ravenscroft, as she secures a key position in Kensington Palace.

“Liza is joining in a non-crisis based role in the KP press office, working on the day-to-day press interaction Kensington Palace has,” an insider told The Mail on Sunday. “People who work in communications for the Royal Household come from an array of backgrounds.”

Even though the royal family has managed to ride out the crisis with ex-Prince Andrew, there are still moments where the royal family finds it wise to remain prudent. Moreover, given that Prince Harry and Prince William are still not on speaking terms, William is possibly taking precautionary measures for any bad press.

The source said, “Julian Payne has stayed close to the King, so it is unlikely to be a coincidence that one of his most senior and respected members of staff has taken a key role in William’s office after a period of turmoil – and when they are looking for closer alignment between Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace as minds turn to William’s eventual succession.”

