Meghan Markle to drop bombshell on royals in surprise turn of events

Meghan Markle could be preparing a massive surprise for Britons as Prince Harry awaits an important verdict from the UK Home Office.

While the Duke of Sussex has travelled to the UK several times since funeral of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, the Duchess of Sussex has not returned since. However, as the tides seem to shift in the Sussexes’ favour, following Harry’s meeting with his father in September 2025, there are new plans in the works.

Meghan, who is currently dedicated to growing her lifestyle brand As Ever, has supported her husband’s Invictus Games, which is a sporting event for sick, injured and wounded veterans. It was founded by Harry in 2014 and has since received global praise of its profound achievements.

As the games return to UK for the first time in 2027, Meghan would reportedly join Prince Harry for a pre-event in Birmingham this year.

According to a report by The Sun, the decision is based on whether their security is approved or not.

Meghan has indicated that she has no plans on travelling back to the UK, so it would come as a surprise to the royals if she does.

“Security is always going to be the deciding factor in this,” a source told the outlet.

It is unclear if their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, would be accompanying them. However, it is possibility that if the security is cleared, the young Sussexes would finally arrive in the UK.

Meghan had previously shared how much she despises being away from her children. “The longest I went without being around our kids was almost three weeks. I was… not well.”

As the plans are still in the works, a Sussexes spokesman did not want to comment.