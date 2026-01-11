King Charles secures future of William, Kate’s children with wise decision

King Charles has often expressed his thoughts and worries for his grandchildren and the future that await them, evident in the multiple speeches he has made over the years, especially after his ascension to the throne.

While the Prince and Princess of Wales are attentive and hands-on parents, an unusual approach for the royal family, the monarch, as doting grandfather, is also playing an important role for them, royal experts have revealed.

King Charles once said, “I learned the way a monkey learns, by watching its parents”. However, the three Wales children are getting more than just observations from their grandpa. This was seen during the Christmas walkabout last month, where the three children won over the public with their poise and grace while greeting them.

“King Charles knows these three children are the future of the institution he cherishes. Their ability to be relaxed in front of the public is an absolute necessity,” royal author Robert Jobson wrote in Hello! magazine. “Their likeability provides institutional insurance.”

The King is “keen to pass on his wisdom” and “often invites his grandchildren to see him for tea, which Catherine encourages”. Jobson noted that Charles is “a funny grandpa” and the children “love spending time with him”.

“All the time he is sharing nuggets of wisdom, they are without knowing storing up for their future. A slimmed monarchy leaves fewer working royals.”

Prince George, who will be turning 13 this year, will already be experiencing many more changes in protocol as he nears his destined position in the firm. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, are equally being trained for the part they are meant to play.