Tom Cruise starring ‘Mission Impossible 7’ may release early

Tom Cruise is all set to bring high-octane action on big screens in the upcoming movie Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

Meanwhile, rumors are making rounds on the internet that the upcoming instalment of the hit Mission: Impossible franchise might get an early release across the globe.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, which will see Cruise, 60, reviving his fan-favorite character Ethan Hunt back in action, is slated to release on July 14.

The latest buss in town suggest that the movie might release a day in advance on July 13.

“The IMAX Version of Mission Impossible might be a July 13 release across the globe, with the normal 2D version arriving on July 14,” revealed a source from Hollywood.



However, some other sources have hinted that Cruise might bring Mission Impossible 7 a week before on July 7.

“Oppenheimer is slated for a global release on July 21, exactly a week after Mission Impossible. Christopher Nolan has an exclusive deal with IMAX, which is an indication that most of the IMAX screens across the globe will screen Oppenheimer from July 21. The talks are on between Paramount Pictures and IMAX to figure out on the probable solution to this scenario,” added the source.