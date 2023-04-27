'Guardians' star Zoe Saldana confirms retirement as Gamora

Zoe Saldana bids farewell to Gamora as she confirms Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be her final appearance in the MCU.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor said, “I don't think this is the end for the Guardians," Saldana hints before adding, "It is the end for me, for Gamora."

The actor also gushed over filmmaker James Gunn as she "thanked James for just his time and his patience and guidance and his friendship" on her last day of the set with the Guardians cast and crew.

Previously, Gunn teased Guardians Vol 3, adding the movie is the longest in the Marvel trilogy.

Still, he promised that "not a second is wasted."

Replying to a fan on Twitter on his question of whether rumoured whether two hours and 29 minutes of the movie was correct, the director replied, "It's around that long, although that's not yet exact. And, I promise, not a second is wasted.