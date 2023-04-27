 
'Boba Fett' star speaks out against 'The Mandalorian'

'Boba Fett' star speaks out against 'The Mandalorian'

Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison revealed he never received a call from Disney or Lucasfilm to be in The Mandalorian season 3, where he was set to appear.

During a Q&A panel at the SUPANOVA Comic Con & Gaming convention, the actor said, “I was supposed to be in The Mandalorian season 3, but nobody rang me," says Morrison.

“I was waiting for the phone call in New Zealand, waiting and wanting to give up.”

The 62-year-old also cheekily added that Din Djarin, or Mando, has taken over his show. 

“Well, that Mando guy stole a few chapters of my book. It was painful watching him turn up with some black new lethal sword. And the way he turned up in my Book of Boba, he just destroyed everybody. I’m sure this guy is… ah… ruining my show. But I couldn’t say anything. I’m not the writer, so I have to bear it, I guess.”

The Star Wars Ep IV actor also reflected on his Boba character's future in the franchise.

“I think there is a few changes going on," he continued. "We also come under the big umbrella known as 'Disney' now too. So it’s one of the last few conversations we had in L.A. The conversation started like, 'Oh look we’re having a few changes. We’re having a few cutbacks.' And when you hear that at the other end of the line, it’s no good trying to negotiate any more money, that’s for sure. So we’ll see what happens.”

