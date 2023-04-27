Jiah Khan's Mother, Rabia Khan, Continues Fight for Justice and Uncertain About Outcome of Her Truth

Jiah Khan's Mother Rabia Khan Speaks Out About Ongoing Fight for Justice

Actress Jiah Khan's mother, Rabia Khan, has been fighting for justice for her daughter's death for almost a decade now. In a recent interview, Khan expressed her uncertainty about the outcome of her fight for the truth, but remained determined to continue.

Jiah Khan, who was known for her performances in films such as "Nishabd" and "Ghajini," was found dead in her Mumbai apartment in 2013. While the initial reports suggested that it was a suicide, Khan's mother has maintained that her daughter was murdered and that the investigation was not conducted properly.

In the interview, Khan said that she was fighting for justice not just for her daughter, but for all the victims who have suffered due to the flawed justice system. She expressed her frustration with the legal system and the lack of support from the film industry.

Khan also talked about the upcoming documentary "Death in Bollywood," which explores the circumstances surrounding Jiah Khan's death and the subsequent investigation. The documentary has faced legal challenges, with Khan herself filing a lawsuit against it. However, she stated that the documentary was important in bringing attention to the issue of justice for victims.