K-pop band Seventeen’s Hoshi and Vernon discuss their interests

Vernon and Hoshi from the K-pop group Seventeen discussed their interests and more in a new pictorial for Vogue Korea. They came out with their latest comeback named FML on April 24th.

Hoshi explained that his interest lies in fashion: “For me, fashion is similar to performance. I get inspired by many places, but I try to make something of my own. Anyone who dances can relate to this, but if you don’t like clothes you’re wearing for practice, your body won’t move properly.”

He further elaborated: “I coordinate two to three outfits the previous night and decide when I wake up in the morning because I don’t know how I’ll feel that day.”

For Vernon, he is attracted towards movies and visual media. “Even when I’m busy, I watch movies before falling asleep three to four times a week. That is a break for me. I want to do something worthwhile in the film field, even though I don’t have specific plans yet.”