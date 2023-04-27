Pakistan's Babar Azam achieves another feat

Babar Azam during the first ODI against New Zealand at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, on April 27, 2023. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam — the top ODI batter in the world — Thursday achieved another international feat during the first fixture of the five-match ODI series against New Zealand at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The right-handed batter completed his 12,000 runs in international cricket. He took 277 innings to achieve this feat as the fastest Pakistani and second-fastest Asian batter. In the world, he is the sixth-fastest to get to this achievement.

Sir Vivian Richards was the fastest batter to score 12,000 runs in international cricket. He achieved this milestone in 255 innings.

Previously, Babar was the fastest Asian to score 10,000 and then also 11,000 runs in international cricket.

Overall, Babar is the eighth Pakistani batter to score 12,000 runs in international cricket. Previously, Inzamam-ul-Haq (20541), Younis Khan (11790), Mohammad Yousaf (17134), Javed Miandad (16213), Saleem Malik (12,938), Saeed Anwar (12876) and Mohammad Hafeez (12780) crossed 12,000-run mark.

Pakistan’s current all-format captain has scored 3,696 runs in 85 Test inning, 4,819 runs in 94 ODI innings, and 3,485 in 98 T20I innings.