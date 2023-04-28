 
Royals
Friday Apr 28, 2023
King Charles' godson and Prince George's godfather to attend Coronation Procession

King Charles godson and Prince Georges godfather to attend Coronation Procession

The Duke of Westminster, godson to the King and godfather of Prince George will join the procession that will lead the King and Queen into the Abbey, according to the royal family.

Royal fans were quick to troll Prince Harry as soon as further details of the Coronation Procession were released.

"When the godson makes the procession, but the actual ‘overseas’ son doesn’t," said a royal fan commenting on the report.

It is still not clear whether Harry would be part of the procession but the Duke of Sussex has confirmed that he would be attending the coronation on May 6.

His wife Meghan Markle would stay in California with the couple's children.

The coronation comes just when Harry dragged his elder brother into a new controversy by revealing in court documents that William received a large sum of money in settlement with a newspaper.


