Andrew wins royal lodge stay: No exit in sight

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's wish to stay long in the royal lodge seems to be a done deal after a latest development.

The former prince has agreed to leave the lavish mansion, but there's been a delay in his relocation, and the King can't do anything to speed up the process.

The hold-up might be due to the renovation of the new property, which may take months.

Andrew is set to move to a smaller property on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, reportedly funded by his eldest brother King Charles.

Initially, it was claimed that the relocation would take place in the New Year once the royals' Christmas celebrations at Sandringham had been wrapped up.

However, it may take more time as an insider claimed: "Six months of works are needed before Andrew can move in and he’s strongly resisting plans to live in a temporary property until the renovations are complete - not least because the suggested property is a fraction of the size of Royal Lodge.”

And even if the King wanted to speed up process of getting his younger brother out of his grand house, it seems there is nothing much he can do as the former Duke of York is resisting a temporary move to another property in the meantime.

The property, called Marsh Farm, is around seven miles from the main Sandringham House and it's said a no-fly zone over Sandringham has been extended to include the property.

The much smaller property has a main house, but the two reception rooms and kitchen are said to need major renovations.

It is to mention here that the powerful Public Accounts Committee, which looks into whether taxpayers’ money is being wisely spent, published details of the property arrangements provided by Crown Estate chief executive Dan Labbad.

It shows that Andrew gave the minimum 12 months’ notice that he would surrender Royal Lodge on October 30 - the day he lost his titles - meaning he could stay there until October next year.

On the other hand, Andrew's difficulties are growing with every passing day. He has even spent Christmas away from the royals alone at Royal Lodge.

However, Andrew and Fergie's daughters - Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie - spent the festive season with their royal relatives after a painful snub to their parents.