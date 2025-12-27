Kate and William's backstage secret uncovered by veteran entertainer

Prince William has just earned a new fan in unexpected quarters.

Veteran entertainer Christopher Biggins has admitted that he wasn’t always sold on the future king until a recent encounter changed everything.

The 77-year-old star revealed that prior to meeting William, he had his doubts about the Prince of Wales, though he couldn’t quite explain why.

That all changed backstage at the Royal Albert Hall during the Royal Variety Show on November 19, when he got the chance to meet William and Kate in person.

“I met him afterwards, and he was absolutely charming,” Biggins said. “Really touched, really lovely.”

The conversation took a heartfelt turn when Biggins shared a personal memory of William’s late mother, Princess Diana. “I told him, Royal Albert Hall is where I once took your mother to see Liza Minnelli.

She was just the most incredible woman,” he recalled.

For Biggins, the meeting was a revelation. “I don’t know why, but I wasn’t a fan before,” he admitted. “After meeting him, I completely changed my mind.”

He was far less forgiving about Andrew, calling his behaviour “ridiculous” and saying he feels no sympathy for the embattled royal.

“I don’t feel sorry for Andrew,” Biggins said bluntly. “If he’d just been honest… none of this would have happened.”

He predicted that William will eventually “take out the scissors and cut things” within the family.

In stark contrast, he had nothing but praise for Princess Kate, dubbing her “the saviour of the Royal Family.”

The pair chatted about her children attending pantomimes, before Kate dropped a delightful theatrical revelation, she once played Principal Boy in Dick Whittington as a young girl.

“Ah yes, I’ve heard of your Dick!” he quipped, prompting Kate to wag her finger with mock sternness: “If you tell anyone that story…”