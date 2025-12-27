Buckingham Palace issues King Charles honest admission: 'I could never have survived'

King Charlers made an honest admission about his unforgettable memory that still haunts him decades later.

The British monarch got emotional as he recalled his risky Arctic trip, experiencing an under-ice dive.

Buckingham Palace released the video with the monarch's big admission, saying: "I could never have survived it now!"

He appears to share the past experiences belong to a different stage of life, acknowledging how time changes the body.

He admitted that physical resilience fades with age, even for someone once strong and adventurous.

The video, which gives a scenic aerial view of Buckingham Palace, was captioned: "The King recalls memories of his 1975 trip to the Canadian Arctic - taking in dog sledding, embracing freezing temperatures, and learning about the local culture."

It added: "Earlier this year, adventurer @Backshall.Steve retraced The King’s steps, looking at the impact of climate change 50 years on."

The monarch highlighted how dramatically the environment has changed. The cold and conditions that once tested endurance are now harsher and more unstable, suggesting that survival isn’t just harder for people, but for the planet itself.

The monarch, 77, made the comments for a 90 minute ITV documentary - Steve Backshall’s Royal Arctic Challenge - which is available on @ITVXofficial now.

In conversation with explorer Steve Backshall, the King appears revealing his fear that he does not want to hear from his grandchildren that he did nothing to save the planet and their future.

The King said, “You have to just go on trying, I find, because I mind, for what it’s worth, about the younger generations.”

“To me, it is not fair to leave them something in a far worse state than I found it, if you know what I mean. The whole point, I have always felt, is to improve it for people, so they don’t have a ghastly legacy of horror to have to deal with.”

“That’s why I spent all these years, because I don’t want to be accused by my grandchildren of not doing anything about it. That is the key,” the monarch revealed