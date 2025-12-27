Princess Anne makes bold decision as she locksteps with Queen Camilla

Queen Camilla and Princess Anne stole the show with their meaningful move during a highly symbolic moment of the royal family.

The Queen and Princess Royal put on a united front as they matched in red while flanking King Charles ahead of the St. Mary Magdalene Church service at Sandringham.

The royal ladies lifted King Charles' spirits during a difficult chapter for the royal family.

They sent a abold messsage as right hand-women in red, showing off elegance and unity.

Camilla dazzled in a coat and matching hat, while the Princess Royal revived a timeless festive tradition by donning her iconic scarlet jacket.

It was a wise and calculated move from the royals to show strenght amid crisis within the family as the monarch axed his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the royal gathering after stripping him of his royal titles, styles and honours following a string of scandals.

They appeared to present a defiant display of togetherness on Christmas morning, positioning behind her brother and sister-in-law, followed by her niece Princess Eugenie and Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank, a lineup that seemed to quietly signal support for the daughters of the disgraced former duke.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie also put on a brave face as they took sides with Charles, leaving their parents Andrew and Fergie regretting their alleged past mistakes that fornced then too cut themselves from the royal gathering.