Prince George’s 'thank you' steals the moment after Sandringham debate

Prince George found himself at the centre of unexpected attention during the Royal Family’s Christmas Day walk at Sandringham after a comment directed at him rippled across social media.

As the royals greeted well wishers outside St Mary Magdalene Church, the 12-year-old heir, walking alongside Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, was approached by a familiar face on the royal watching circuit.

John Loughrey, a long-time royal fan known for his devotion to the late Princess Diana, addressed George directly in a moment caught on camera.

Wearing a hat decorated with royal pins, Mr Loughrey spoke about George’s late grandmother, telling the young prince that “Granny Diana would be ever so proud of you.”

Some viewers described the comment as heartfelt, seeing it as a reflection of Diana’s enduring public legacy and the affection many still feel for her grandchildren.

Others, however, questioned whether such a personal remark was appropriate to direct at a child during a public appearance.

The 12-year-old smiled warmly and replied with a simple, “Thank you,” before moving along the Sandringham crowd line.

Princess Charlotte quietly stole hearts with her own display of royal manners.

As gifts were handed over, the 10-year-old thanked the well-wisher with a polite, “that’s so kind,” reinforcing the Princess of Wales’s reputation for raising courteous children.

Fans have been sharing clips online capturing Charlotte’s reaction to the moment a well-wisher made the remark to George, and it’s quickly winning hearts.

Charlotte was seen instinctively stepping closer to her older brother, offering quiet, visible support.

Social media reaction was swift and divided, with some viewers bristling at the personal nature of the comment directed at George. “That crossed a line,” one user wrote.

“It’s not anyone’s place to tell him what his late grandmother would have felt.” Another questioned the assumption outright, asking how a stranger could possibly speak on Princess Diana’s behalf.

“She meant well, but it’s not her place to bring that up with the children,” one comment read.

Prince William and Princess Kate have consistently aimed to strike a balance between tradition and protecting their children’s privacy, particularly as George gradually grows into his future role.

John is far from a newcomer to royal walkabouts. A devoted royal fan, the retired chef’s assistant reportedly arrived at Sandringham at 9pm on Christmas Eve.

Prince William recognised him by name and introduced him to his children, while King Charles also shared a light-hearted exchange, remarking on Loughrey’s ever-growing collection of royal badges: “You’ve collected more badges since last year!”