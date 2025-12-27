Kate Middleto dubbed 'saviour of the royal family'

Princess Kate has become the royal family's biggest hope amid daunting crisis as she masks the weight of expectations on her shoulders with her gentle smile.

With Prince William by her side, the future queen is the anchor of modernity in a centuries-old institution as she knows the art to change the perception of the people with her magical personality and kind gestures.

English actor Christopher Biggins has been inspired of her charismatic persnality and apt skills to fascinate people, declaring her the saviour of the royal family.

The British TV personality finally shared a private conversation that took place with William's wife, which the future queen may have preferred to keep private.

Biggins said: “Catherine, who I think is going to be the saviour of the Royal Family, came over and we talked about her taking the children to pantomime.

“She was just walking away when she came back and said, ‘Actually, when I was a young girl I played Principal Boy."

"I said, ‘Really, which character was that?’ She said, ‘Dick Whittington.’ I said, ‘Ah yes, I’ve heard of your Dick…

“And she put her finger up and said, ‘If you tell anyone that story…’”

The 77-year-old also revealed to the Telegraph that Prince William has grown on him in recent months. He continued to say: "He was really quite touched. He was charming."

However, he took aim at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, saying: "The Royal family will never be the same again."

He continued: "I have a gag in the pantomime, I get drawn on in a carriage pulled by two horses and I say, ‘These are the royal horses, Fergie and Andrew,’ which I’m sure will get a laugh."