Princess Anne missed Peter Phillips the most as he flew the nest

Peter Phillips quietly broke with tradition this Christmas, choosing love over lineage by spending the festive day with his fiancée’s family rather than heading to Sandringham.

Princess Anne’s son marked Christmas away from the royal spotlight, opting for a low-key celebration with Harriet Sperling’s relatives.

The decision raised a few eyebrows among royal watchers, as many had expected the NHS paediatric nurse to make her first Christmas appearance at the Norfolk estate alongside the wider family.

Instead, the newly engaged couple kept things intentionally understated.

Friends of the pair have suggested the choice was partly influenced by Harriet’s demanding work schedule last year, prompting them to prioritise time together away from formal royal obligations this time around.

Their relationship has been quietly gathering pace. Harriet first stepped into public view alongside Peter at the Badminton Horse Trials in May 2024, before joining him in the Royal Ascot carriage procession a month later.

Engagement news followed in August, confirming the romance had turned serious.

While wedding plans remain under wraps, the couple are widely expected to tie the knot sometime next year, with speculation suggesting a private ceremony in keeping with Peter’s preference for life outside the firm.

Back at Sandringham, tradition continued as King Charles and Queen Camilla led the family to St Mary Magdalene Church for the annual Christmas Day service.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended with their children. Princess Anne arrived with Sir Tim Laurence, joined by Zara and Mike Tindall and their daughters.