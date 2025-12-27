Andrew's scandalous blow shatters Beatrice, Eugenie royal dream

Andrew's scandlous blow shatters Beatrice, Eugenie royal dream

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's fragile bond with the royal family and their fans was tested during the annual Christmas walk at Sandringham, where the royal sisters were welcomed as the surprise guests.

December 25 brought some smiles to the Princesses of York's faces as they lockstepped with other royals amid speculation they would skip Sandringham following the scandal surrounding their father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The York sisters Beatrice and Eugenie wanted to send a strong message of 'resilience' while highlighting their position among the royal family, according to an expert.

However, Andrew-Fergie controversies and fallout seem to be a blow to Beatrice and Eugenie's royal dream, fadding away their shine even at the happy event of the family.

Body language expert Judi James, explained their true feelings as they appeared to be some 'fear or worry' about the public's response during the more 'intimate' part of the outing.

The expert suggested Beatrice and Eugenie's mannerisms suggested a 'well-planned choreography' for the high-profile Christmas outing.

Eugenie was seen walking at the very heart of the royal group as though "cocooned by them to show she was still embraced, protected, and even cherished despite her parents' forced absence."

James told the Daily Mail, "The Firm had colluded" in the execution of Beatrice and Eugenie's public performance as she noted how the Duke of Edinburgh stepped away from his own family to join Eugenie, where he acted like a "human ice-breaker".

According to the expert, her expression seemed "performed, sustained, planned, and significant".

"It looked like a message of intent in terms of resilience and confidence in the face of her father's ongoing scandal and banishment from the line-up," she said.

Beatrice, on the other hand, kept a 'lower profile' than her younger sister, who was at the 'heart of the royal group'

Sources previously claimed Beatrice had declined King Charles' invitation to spend Christmas at Sandringham to "avoid embarrassment".

The two sisters sent a strong message that their loyalties lay with The Firm. It was their resolve to 'hold their heads up in public' despite crisis.